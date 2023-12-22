Detroit Tigers sign pitcher Shelby Miller to one-year contract

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers are bringing on righthanded pitcher Shelby Miller for a one-year, $3 million contract, the team announced Friday.

Miller's contract also includes performance bonuses in 2024 and 2025 that could increase his base salary by up to $1.175 million for games pitched and finished each season. The contract also comes with a club option for the 2025 season worth $4.25 million. Miller will be entitled to a $250,000 buyout if the club option is not exercised.

Miller puts the Tigers on a 40-man active roster, removing catcher Donny Sands from the roster.

According to the MLB, the 33-year-old Texas native made his MLB debut in 2012 with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played for three seasons before he moved to the Atlanta Braves (2015). Miller also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-2018), Texas Rangers (2019), the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021, the San Francisco Giants (2022), and Los Angeles Dodgers (2023).

In his latest season, he appeared in 36 games with the Dodgers, posting a 3-0 record with one save and 42 strikeouts.

The Tigers' season opener is scheduled on March 28 with a matchup against the Chicago White Sox. The team's home opener will be on April 5 against the Oakland Athletics.