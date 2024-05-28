Weather postpones Detroit Tigers-Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday game to Wednesday

Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories

Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories

Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State encampment, man killed in shootout and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday has been postponed until Wednesday due to the weather.

Wednesday's game at Comerica Park will now be a doubleheader, with the first game scheduled for 12:40 p.m. and the second about 40 minutes after the first game ends.

The team says fans who had tickets for Tuesday's game can exchange them for Wednesday's doubleheader or any other game in the current season.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday.