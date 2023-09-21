Detroit Tigers name Jeff Greenberg as new general manager

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers named Jeff Greenberg the team's new general manager on Thursday.

Greenberg, 37, is the team's 20th general manager and will report to Scott Harris, President of Baseball Operations. Greenberg comes to Detroit after spending the last 16 months as an associate general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I'm thrilled to add an executive of Jeff's quality to our baseball operations leadership team," said Harris in a statement. "Throughout this search, it was important for me to find someone who can fit seamlessly into the culture we're building here. I also wanted to bring in someone with a fresh perspective and new ideas that could challenge us on a daily basis and make us all better as we strive towards our goal of bringing postseason baseball back to Detroit. We're excited to welcome Jeff, his wife, Erin, and their sons, Leo and Sam to the Tigers family."

Before his time with the Blackhawks, Greenberg spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Cubs and held roles as the assistant general manager, director of pro scouting and baseball operations, director of baseball operations and assistant to the general manager.

"It's an extraordinary honor to take on this role with one of the most historic franchises in Major League Baseball," said Greenberg in a release. "Throughout my conversations with Scott, Chris Ilitch and the rest of the team with the Tigers, it became clear that this organization is headed in a great direction with an incredible culture of development and innovation that I'm excited to be part of. Another constant message in those conversations was that Tigers fans want to see winning baseball deep into October. I'm excited to get to work with our front office on off-season and longer-term plans to make that our reality."

Greenberg also made stops as an intern with the Pittsburg Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks and Major League Baseball.