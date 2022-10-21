Detroit Tigers garage sale happening at Comerica Park Friday & Saturday

(CBS DETROIT) - Make sure to check out the Detroit Tigers garage sale happening this weekend, which will feature exclusive merchandise at discounted prices.

Fans will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro shop, and select items will start as low as $1.

Free parking will be available at the Tiger Garage, located at 250 East Fisher Freeway, and parking tickets for the garage will be validated.

Officials say those attending the garage sale can enter the ballpark through the Rocket Entry.

Individuals are also reminded that Comerica Park is a cashless venue.

The garage sale will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here are just some of the items that will be available for purchase: