Detroit Tigers fans have the chance to play a round of golf inside Comerica Park

(CBS DETROIT) - It's not strikeouts and home runs at Comerica Park this weekend; it's tee shots and hole-in-ones as Upper Deck Golf has transformed the downtown fixture into a golfer's paradise.

"We are just really excited to be here," said Brian Graham, spokesperson for Upper Deck Golf. "The fans have turned out, and we've had really good attendance. It's a four-day event, which is a big event for us."

Get your peanuts and crackerjacks and watch and see if you can get a par, birdie or hole-in-one from Comerica Park's nosebleed seats.

It looks intimidating, but the shot is so rewarding.

Upper Deck Golf partners with sports venues around the country, primarily ballparks due to their layouts, to present a nine-hole course where the golfer takes shots from around the whole concourse.

"You're playing a round of golf inside the stadium, so you are coming in here and playing a nine-hole round of golf in the stadium, shooting to different pins and flags throughout the field, and you can keep score just like regular golf," said Graham.

Graham said playing a round at Comerica was a no-brainer, and the golfers agree.

"Whether you've never played before or you are a really good golfer, this is something you can't replicate," said Graham. "It's just a really cool experience."

"I was pumped," said Brad Hile. "I had seen some Instagram posts on this, and it looked awesome. Actually, my friend Scott here invited me, and I wasn't going to pass this up. This is an awesome opportunity."

"Being at Comerica Park is a treat," said Scott Benjamin. "I love the city and love the ballpark."

Drivers and fairway woods are not allowed due to the shots ranging from 50 to 150 yards in length.

Also, everyone must have a ticket to play the round.

The group also donated 5% of the proceeds to the charity Stand Up 2 Cancer. It's a new, cool, exciting way to play at Comerica Park.

Tee times are still available, costing anywhere from $80-$110.

Upper Deck golf reps said they will be back in the future, possibly at Ford Field.