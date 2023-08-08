Detroit Tigers broadcaster, 1968 World Series champion, Jim Price, dies

(CBS DETROIT) - Jim Price, a longtime Detroit Tigers broadcaster and former World Series champion has passed away, the Tigers announced Tuesday. He was 81.

The Tigers organization says Price passed Monday night.

Price made his Major League debut with the Tigers in 1967 and spent his entire playing career with Detroit, retiring after the 1971 season. In 602 plate appearances with the Tigers, Price posted a .214 batting average with 71 RBI and 18 home runs in five seasons.

During Detroit's 1968 World Series win, Price served as a backup catcher to Bill Freehan.

We mourn the passing of Jim Price, a treasured member of the Tigers organization for decades.



"All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price's passing," said Tigers Chairman and CEO, Chris Ilitch, in a statement. "Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth, and throughout the community. That Jim was with the organization for much of his life, doing what he loved, is such a powerful sign of his dedication and loyalty to the Tigers and the city of Detroit. Those are among the many reasons Jim was one of my mother and father's favorite people, and they had such a strong relationship for many years. The thoughts of my family, and everyone across baseball, are with Jim's wife, Lisa, and the entire Price family."

After his playing career, Price worked in the broadcast booth, calling games with Frank Beckmann, Ernie Harwell and Dan Dickerson.

"This is such sad news," said Dickerson in a release. "Jim and I were together for 24 seasons, and experienced both ends of the spectrum with our beloved Tigers – from a tough season in the first year after Ernie retired, to two trips to the World Series. Jim helped get me through that first season, which made what happened three years later all the sweeter.

"My favorite memories working with Jim were the days when Al Kaline would stop in the booth – and I'd get to hear them tell stories, swap some tall tales, just make each other laugh about something from the past, or current day. The '68 team was my team – the team that got me hooked on baseball, and I loved hearing all about the wildly different personalities that made up that team. And learning about things like the origins of Jim's famous "Yellowhammer" – his colorful description of a good breaking ball. Jim said it came from teammate Pat Dobson and was named after a bird. So one day, we looked it up – and sure enough, a Yellowhammer is a bird that is known for its ability to sharply dart down and away, just like a good curveball. We both got such a kick out of discovering that, and it always added to the moment whenever Jim would break it out – and then we could share a laugh, knowing the history behind the word. "Buggywhip", "Qualify the speed of the runner", "Cut the pie" – "Yellowhammer" – these folksy "Jim-isms" were what made him such a fan favorite. As well as the way he connected us to the past, and to one of the greatest teams (he always said "the greatest") in franchise history. Every time I see a good curveball, I can't help but think of Jim. I'm sure he won't mind if I break out the occasional Yellowhammer when I do. He will be missed."