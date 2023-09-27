Watch CBS News
Detroit Tigers bring 1-0 series lead over Kansas City Royals into game 2

Kansas City Royals (54-103, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (74-83, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Bowlan (0-0); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-3, 2.95 ERA, .92 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -205, Royals +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Detroit is 74-83 overall and 33-43 at home. The Tigers are 35-16 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Kansas City is 54-103 overall and 23-56 in road games. The Royals are 29-81 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs while hitting .234 for the Tigers. Jake Rogers is 11-for-32 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with a .277 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 10 triples, 29 home runs, 38 walks and 93 RBI. Nick Loftin is 11-for-31 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

Royals: 8-2, .246 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (calf), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

