Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals rained out, will play a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

Clean up is underway following NFL Draft, UAW reaches deal with Daimler Truck and more top stories

The game between the Detroit Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed Monday night because of inclement weather.

The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game will start at 3:40 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for Monday night's postponed game can exchange their tickets for Tuesday's doubleheader or another 2024 regular season game of the same value.

RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.96) and RHP Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.91) were scheduled to start Monday and Tuesday for Detroit. RHP Matt Manning (0-1, 2.92) has been brought up twice this year for doubleheaders and could do so again on Tuesday.

LHP Steven Matz (1-2, 5.55) and RHP Kyle Gibson (2-2, 2.35) are expected to start for the Cardinals.

Tuesday is the first Bark in the Park night of the 2024 season. Fans can bring their dog to Comerica Park for the game. A special ticket package for the event includes a game ticket, a Bark in the Park item (reversible bandana) and a donation to Michigan Humane.