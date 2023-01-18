Detroit teen wins $600K from lottery ticket gifted by friend

A 19-year-old Detroit woman was surprised to learn she won $613,848 from a lottery ticket given to her by a friend for Christmas. Michigan Lottery

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old was surprised to learn she won $613,848 from a lottery ticket given to her by a friend for Christmas.

The Detroit teen, who chose to remain anonymous, said her friend purchased the Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket to "give me something as an early Christmas gift." The ticket was purchased at a Mobil gas station on Van Dyke in Detroit.

"We looked the ticket over together and when we saw I'd won the jackpot, we started screaming and jumping up and down," she said. "We looked the ticket over several times because we couldn't believe it was real. I called my family right away to tell them the good news."

The teen recently went to the Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and plans to save her winnings.