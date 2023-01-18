Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit teen wins $600K from lottery ticket gifted by friend

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

thumbnail-11488.jpg
A 19-year-old Detroit woman was surprised to learn she won $613,848 from a lottery ticket given to her by a friend for Christmas. Michigan Lottery

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old was surprised to learn she won $613,848 from a lottery ticket given to her by a friend for Christmas.

The Detroit teen, who chose to remain anonymous, said her friend purchased the Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket to "give me something as an early Christmas gift." The ticket was purchased at a Mobil gas station on Van Dyke in Detroit.

"We looked the ticket over together and when we saw I'd won the jackpot, we started screaming and jumping up and down," she said. "We looked the ticket over several times because we couldn't believe it was real. I called my family right away to tell them the good news."

The teen recently went to the Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and plans to save her winnings.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.