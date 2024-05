Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

Detroit police arrest man who escaped custody, Troy teachers picket for higher pay and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Detroit.

Authorities said the shooting happened at about 3:53 p.m. in the area of Bedford and Interstate 94.

Police did not provide any further information on the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's homicide section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.