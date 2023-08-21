Detroit teachers union reaches tentative deal with DPSCD

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit teachers union and Detroit public schools have reached a tentative agreement for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) announced it entered into a tentative deal for a successor collective bargaining agreement with the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

According to a release from the teachers union, all teachers are scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 21, to learn the agreement's details.

The terms of the agreement are being kept confidential until the ratification vote closes.

All teachers are expected to return to work Monday, Aug. 21, while students are scheduled to return on Monday, Aug. 28.

"We look forward to continuing our work and commitment to providing our students and families the best possible educational services and opportunities," DFT said in a release.

DFT represents over 4,300 bargaining unit members and over 40 professional school staff classifications.