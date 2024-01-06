Suspect on the loose after allegedly trying to hit Detroit officers in stolen vehicle

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after a vehicle chase Saturday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., undercover police units were investigating a vehicle when they saw a stolen vehicle pass by, Arnold Williams with the Detroit Police Department said.

The undercover units called additional reinforcements who initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect vehicle stopped in the area of Kelly Road and Eastwood Street and officers got out to approach the suspect who tried to drive away, Williams said.

The suspect started to drive towards the officers and one officer fired one shot, Williams said.

A short pursuit ensued but authorities were unable to catch the suspect. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned a short distance from Kelly Road and Eastwood Street, according to Williams.

Williams said he doesn't believe there is a danger to the public and doesn't believe the suspect has a weapon.

No further details have been released.