Detroit-style pizza places city on top 20 list of foodie destinations

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit is known for an amazing array of cuisines, but the pizza variation named for the city has a fan base in its own right.

In fact, the gooey, crusty dish known as Detroit pizza helped place the metro area on Yardbarker's 20 Foodie Destinations in the United States list.

"You know Chicago deep-dish pizza, but did you know Detroit has its own special version? The rectangle pan pizza is chewy and not quite as thick as a Chicago pie," the roundup said. "Additionally, Detroit boasts a large variety of cuisines, which have only increased in recent years."

While the article didn't recommend exactly what else to eat in Detroit, it did drop in plenty of regional favorites among the other cities on the list.

If you're visiting Portland, Maine, the recommendations included lobster, clams and oysters. Oakland, California got a shout-out for its spicy Mexican, Burmese and Colombian food. And Boston was mentioned for its fresh seafood, hot pot and Brazilian eateries.