Detroit street gang member pleads guilty to killing rival, 13-year-old bystander

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A member of the 6 Mile Chedda Grove street gang pleads guilty to killing a rival gang member and a 13-year-old bystander in 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal Officials say Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, admitted to participating in the killings as part of a plea deal.

Mills and a co-conspirator spotted a rival inside a car outside of a market and fired shots, killing the two people and injuring two others, according to a press release. Following Mills' arrest, authorities found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded "magazines" of ammunition and a bayonet.

Federal officials say Mills is the last of the 11 members to be convicted. The 10 other members of 6 Mile Chedda Grove pleaded guilty for their roles in the gang.

"Edwin Mills admitted to committing violent crimes, including murder, as a member of the 6 Mile street gang. Tragically, while retaliating against a rival gang member, Mills shot and killed an innocent 13-year-old bystander," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "Two other minor children were also injured by his actions. This case represents how violent crime, particularly gun violence, devastates our community, and why I will use every resource of the federal government to bring those who commit violence to justice."

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023. He faces a 25-year prison sentence.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 2:35 PM

