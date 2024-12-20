Watch CBS News
Detroit sports broadcaster John Keating retiring after Red Wings season

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit sports broadcaster John Keating, whose career spans decades in Michigan and Colorado, announced on Friday that he will retire at the end of the Detroit Red Wings season.

The Red Wings' final season game will be on April 17, 2025, and their last home game will be on April 15.

The Michigan native says he made the decision in July during the Detroit Tigers season.

"It was wistful getting through the end of the Tigers season and now that the Red Wings season is ongoing, it just feels like it's time to share the decision," he said in a statement posted on X. "It comes down to this: There haven't been enough sunsets with the family in Grand Haven on the Lake Michigan coast."

Keating worked in Grand Rapids and Denver before moving to Detroit and working at Fan Duel Sports Network, primarily with the Red Wings and Tigers.

