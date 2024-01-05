"Detroit Snow Team" volunteers needed to help remove snow for seniors, residents with disabilities

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you live in Detroit and need help removing snow once it hits, the "Detroit Snow Team" can step up to the plate.

They're a volunteer snow removal service created to assist seniors or anyone with disabilities. The program has been running for two years now.

Residents will be paired within their neighborhood or district.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information on the City of Detroit website.