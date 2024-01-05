Watch CBS News
Local News

"Detroit Snow Team" volunteers needed to help remove snow for seniors, residents with disabilities

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024 03:55

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you live in Detroit and need help removing snow once it hits, the "Detroit Snow Team" can step up to the plate.

They're a volunteer snow removal service created to assist seniors or anyone with disabilities. The program has been running for two years now.

Residents will be paired within their neighborhood or district

Those interested in volunteering can find more information on the City of Detroit website

First published on January 5, 2024 / 11:29 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.