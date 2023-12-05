Detroit police seek suspect in 2 November carjackings

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted for two carjackings that happened last month.

The first incident happened at about 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming. The suspect, who has been described as a man wearing a dark colored North Face jacket, approached a 41-year-old man from behind and went through his pockets.

The suspect then fled the gas station in the man's black 2016 Cadillac CTS, which was last seen driving westbound on Cedarlawn.

Then two days later on Nov. 23, at about 9:19 p.m., the suspect approached a 43-year-old man at a gas station located in the 18400 block of James Couzens.

Police say the suspect asked the victim for change and when he checked his pockets for money, the suspect demanded his keys.

The suspect then fled the gas station in the man's blue 2019 BMW. The car was recovered the following day.

Anyone with information about the suspect or these crimes is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go online to submit tips at DetroitRewards.tv.