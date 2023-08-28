Detroit Schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti visits schools on first day of class

(CBS DETROIT) - The superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District made his rounds Monday on the first day of classes in the district.

"Our student achievement defined by MSTEP, PSAT and SAT is on the rise," said DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.

That is a trend that Vitti hopes continues moving forward.

Pershing High School on 7 Mile and Ryan was one of the many stops Vitti made Monday. Vitti and DPSCD Board President Angelique Peterson-Mayberry spoke to students and faculty ahead of the school year.

"I am a DPS grad myself, so it's personal to me that you have a great experience," Peterson-Mayberry said.

Vitti took the opportunity to speak to students in person to explain the value of showing up to school every day.

"If you miss less than nine days, you're three to five times more likely to be college-ready," Vitti said.

Vitti spoke with Pershing's principal, Bryant Tipton, who made a special banner for students to see. The banner highlighted some big names of former students who walked the same hallways, like former NFL star Larry Foote and former congresswoman Brenda Lawrence.

Tipton highlighted many upgrades inside the high school this year and said he has high expectations for students.

"We made some drastic improvements here during the summer. We painted. You can floors are sparkling clean, every classroom has been refurbished, and we are excited for students," Tipton said.

This year in DPSCD, the school year starts a week before Labor Day but also ends one week earlier before summer break.

Vitti reminded parents that their role is important and appreciated.

"So coming to school everyday matters, and our performance data shows that we just have to work well as a school system and with parents as partners to make sure students are coming to school every day," Vitti said.

In a few years, Pershing High School is one of several schools slated to be demolished and rebuilt.