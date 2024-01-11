Detroit public school district facing temporary food shortage amid US Foods strike

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District is offering students fewer options for breakfast and lunch amid its food supplier being on strike.

On Jan. 6, Local 705 with the Teamsters announced on social media that members voted unanimously to authorize a strike.

Local 705 represents drivers at US Foods in Chicago. That location supplies food to school districts in Indiana and Michigan, including DPSCD.

"We rely on US Foods as our food distributor," said Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.

During the Detroit Policy Conference Thursday at Motor City Casino, Vitti addressed the issues with the district's main food supplier.

"They have had some issues due to strikes, specifically truck driver strikes, across the nation," Vitti said.

Vitti is hopeful the strike can be resolved soon but said the district is working on a backup plan.

"So there's still some lingering supply chain issues. But we're gonna continue to feed all children breakfast and lunch just the menu will be lighter, but will still feed everyone, the options will be lighter," Vitti said.

Vitti released a statement this week:

Good Afternoon DPSCD Families, Staff, and Students,

Please be advised that US Foods, the District's main food distributor, is experiencing a significant disruption in services due to union driver strikes. These strikes are preventing the District from receiving the volume of food regularly received to feed students. The District is actively engaging alternative national, state, and local food vendors to continue to provide basic meals for students throughout this disruption of the food supply. This will obviously lead to a temporary reduction in menu options and food choices. Breakfast and lunch will be provided but they will be limited until the strike discontinues. We expect and hope for regular food access for meals within the next two weeks. To be clear, all schools and all students will still be provided daily breakfast and lunch through a variety of different food choices until the District's food supply chain is reestablished.