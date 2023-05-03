Detroit school closes after student dies; officials investigate "unusually high rate" of flu-like cases
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District closed one of its schools through Monday after a student died, according to a statement from the district.
School officials say the medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death of the kindergarten from Garvey Academy. However, officials say they are examining an "unusually high rate of flu symptoms" among students, specifically in early-grade level students.
Those symptoms include fevers and vomiting.
"We have been actively communicating with the Detroit Health Department about these cases and we have mutually agreed that the best course of action right now is to close the school until Monday to allow families to monitor their children's symptoms and to deep clean the school," read the statement.
The Detroit Health Department issued the following statement:
"The Detroit Health Department is working with Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to assess an apparent increase in illnesses amongst students at Marcus Garvey Academy located in Detroit.
"After receiving reports of symptomatic students at Garvey, the Detroit Health Department responded by sending a team to the location to assist DPSCD leadership with evaluation, monitoring review of protocols for deep cleaning and disinfecting. In collaboration with the Department of Health, DPSCD has informed parents/caregivers of students that Garvey will be closed until Monday to allow for deep cleaning.
"The Detroit Health Department is working closely with DPSCD, and MDHHS to monitor and trace all reported illnesses among students at that location. We do not yet have confirmation on the cause of the illness, and will share that information with Detroiters once that information has been confirmed.
"Parents/caregivers of children ages 4-7 should monitor their children for symptoms and seek medical care promptly if their child experiences the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Headache
- Lethargy
- Nausea/vomiting
- Abdominal pain
"The Detroit Health Department offers vaccinations to children and adults to protect against many childhood diseases. Vaccinations are also available at pediatric centers and primary care providers. For additional information, please call 313-876-4667 or visit our website: www.detroitmi.gov/health."
