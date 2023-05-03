Detroit school closes after student dies; officials investigate "unusually high rate" of flu-like cases

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District closed one of its schools through Monday after a student died, according to a statement from the district.

School officials say the medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of death of the kindergarten from Garvey Academy. However, officials say they are examining an "unusually high rate of flu symptoms" among students, specifically in early-grade level students.

Those symptoms include fevers and vomiting.

"We have been actively communicating with the Detroit Health Department about these cases and we have mutually agreed that the best course of action right now is to close the school until Monday to allow families to monitor their children's symptoms and to deep clean the school," read the statement.

The Detroit Health Department issued the following statement: