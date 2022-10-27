Detroit school bus driver removed after fight with student

(CBS DETROIT) - A bus driver contracted to work for the Detroit Public Schools Community District is off the job after getting into a fight with a seventh grader on a bus.

The incident was recorded on Tuesday on a bus in Detroit. The video has since gone viral.

It's unclear what sparked the fight between the two.

According to DPSCD, the driver is contracted through Trinity Transportation.

"A fight occurred yesterday on a contracted Trinity bus involving a student and the driver, " the district said in a statement. "The driver was removed from DPSCD service and may face termination through the bus contractor, Trinity. The incident is also under police investigation by the DPSCD Police Department."