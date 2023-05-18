Detroit saxophonist Dave McMurray talks latest Grateful Dead tribute album

(CBS DETROIT) - Saxophonist Dave McMurray returns with "Grateful Dedication 2," the sequel to his 2021 tribute album, bringing to light the songs of The Grateful Dead with Detroit flavor.

The musician stopped in the CBS News Detroit studio on Wednesday to discuss the latest album, which will be celebrated with a release party on Thursday. McMurray says he will play every song on the record at the event.

Although he could be considered a "Deadhead," McMurray admits he only learned of the band in recent years.

"Back in the day, when they were at the peak, I didn't know a lot about them. This is something that has popped up over the last seven or eight years where I've kind of discovered them a little bit at a time," he said.

"In order to do two albums, I had to go deep into the collection," he later added.

Watch the full interview with McMurray in the video above.