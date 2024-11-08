Detroit Riverfront Conservancy delays plans for temporary trail due to alleged embezzlement scheme

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy said on Friday that the temporary trail that would have connected the eastern and western portions of the existing trail will be delayed until next year.

It's the latest in a saga that began with the discovery that former CFO William Smith allegedly stole more than $44 million from the nonprofit over 12 years.

The Conservancy told CBS News Detroit in a statement that the decision to delay the connecting trail is because of lower pedestrian traffic along that portion of the riverwalk and other refurbishment projects.

"The decision to delay the opening is simply the result of our cost/benefit analysis given seasonality and upcoming construction on Jefferson," read the statement.

But for Aron Grundy, who works in the neighborhood, this delay is disappointing.

"I was looking forward to getting out there. There's going to be a beach out there, inland water, basketball courts. It saddens me. I was looking forward to it," said Grundy.

Smith's alleged crimes could land him 20 years in prison. The money he allegedly siphoned away from the Conservancy went to fund an extravagant lifestyle, including purchases of hotels, limos, clothing, and jewelry. Grundy said it's frustrating to think how that money could have been better used.

"I'm pretty sure we could have used that money for other things also," he said.

The Conservancy told CBS News Detroit that the construction of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park is still on schedule, which is good news to Grundy.

"I enjoy riding my bike. It's one of the reasons I was looking forward to it. That, with the new Joe Lewis Greenway," he said. "I work right behind the new park, so I'm looking forward to going out there and having lunch."

The boardwalk, riverwalk, and Centennial Park are all expected to open in the fall of 2025.