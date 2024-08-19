Detroit restaurateur Joe Muer Jr. dies at 88

Joe Muer Jr. Courtesy of Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home

(CBS DETROIT) - Joe Muer Jr., the former owner of the iconic Joe Muer's Seafood Restaurant, has died. He was 88.

Muer died in his sleep on Aug. 11, according to his obituary online.

The restaurant was recognized across North America, with mentions in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine and AAA Tour Guide. It was also listed in Vincent Prices' Gourmet Dining Association.

According to the restaurant's website, cigar producer Joe Muer I opened the restaurant in 1929 on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. At the time, the business had five employees and seven tables.

It began thriving but eventually closed in 1998 after Detroit's population declined in the 70s and 80s. However, Muer Jr. brought it back to life years later with the help of Joe Vicari, founder and CEO of the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group. The duo recreated the restaurant in the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit. Other locations include Bloomfield, Michigan, and Nashville.

Muer is survived by his wife of 53 years, three children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date.