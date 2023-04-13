Detroit restaurant serves up pickle sandwiches, breadless options

(CBS DETROIT) - Drop the bread, and pick up a pickle instead.

That's the motto at What's The Dill, a local deli serving up your favorite cold cuts, without the gluten.

What's The Dill's signature sandwiches are described in the company's name. Stuffed dill pickles, with meat and toppings piled high, and served chilled.

"That's how our sandwiches are prepared, we don't use bread," said What's The Dill co-owner Kenny Milton.

Kenny and his wife Leona Milton are the latest winners of Motor City Match. The couple was awarded a $25,000 grant to expand their business.

"The funding helped it 100% because I had nothing," Leona Milton said. "Ok, so like I said, I started up at the pop-up shops. I started saving but it was never enough."

The Miltons say they wanted to provide fresh alternatives with a unique twist.

"I have a lot of people that's diabetics that come to me and thank me because they can't have bread, I have a lot of keto dieters, vegans that come with me," Leona Milton said.

Aside from pickles, customers can select from a variety of vegetables, to create a healthier way to enjoy a sandwich.

"On the menu we have stuffed pickle sandwiches," Leona Milton said. "We have them stuffed with corned beef, corned beef and turkey. We have some with all meat. We have pickle sandwiches, cucumber sandwiches, tomato sandwiches, we have bell pepper sandwiches. We are offering a healthier, affordable way of eating in the city of Detroit."