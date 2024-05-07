Detroit restaurant named the most beautiful in Michigan

Courtesy of PAO Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A restaurant in Detroit was named the most beautiful in Michigan, according to a list published in People Magazine.

The article "The 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America" listed a restaurant in every state. In Michigan, the publication named PAO Detroit as the most beautiful. The restaurant was selected as part of the publication's 50th anniversary.

Located on W. Adams Avenue in the former Michigan Oriental Theater, the restaurant is noted for the original details of the 1920s building in downtown Detroit.

"In honor of PEOPLE's 50th anniversary, OpenTable and PEOPLE Magazine collaborated to spotlight stunning and notable restaurants around the country...and PAO Detroit has been named one of 'The 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants In America" for 2024," said Joe Barbat, chairman and CEO of Barbat Holdings, in a statement

"PAO Detroit has always been a special project for our team. This accolade not only highlights the restaurant's beauty, but also enhances the storied legacy of this iconic building in downtown Detroit."

Courtesy of PAO Detroit