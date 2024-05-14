Watch CBS News
Detroit restaurant hosting dinner series that raises funding for Downtown Boxing Gym

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Oak and Reel, a restaurant in Detroit's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood, is hosting a dinner series with acclaimed chefs to raise funds for the youth at the Downtown Boxing Gym. 

This is the second year the restaurant is holding the Culinary Collective dinner series. Different chefs and cuisines are featured throughout the series, in which guests receive a six- to seven-course meal with a beverage pairing. 

michaelwhitedinner-culinaryteam-2.jpg
Local chefs received a master class from chef Michael White during last year's Culinary Collective.  ROCHE PHOTO via Oak and Reel

A portion of every ticket sold goes toward the Downtown Boxing Gym's scholarship fund created for youth interested in culinary arts.

The Downtown Boxing Gym is a nonprofit that provides free athletic and academic programs to students ages eight to 18.

In addition to benefiting the nonprofit, the series also gives local culinary students the opportunity to receive master classes from the chefs. 

The restaurant kicked off the 2024 series in April with Chef Hemant Mathur, the first Indian chef in the country to earn a Michelin star and retain it across two restaurants, Devi and Tulsi, which are located in New York City. 

erik-anderson-and-anita-lo.png
Chef Erik Anderson (left) and Anita Lo (right) Oak and Reel

The next dinners in the series are scheduled for June 6 and 7. They will feature Michelin-starred chef Erik Anderson, who has received praise and awards from Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, the New York Times and more. 

After that, Michigan native Anita Lo will be the chef for the dinner series on Sept. 26 and 27. She is a French-trained chef known for her Michelin stars and winning Iron Chef. 

Tickets for each dinner are $250. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

May 14, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

