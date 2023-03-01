Detroit residents upset about persistent flooding in neighborhood

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents who live on or work around Stansbury and Eaton avenues in Detroit are fed up with what they call "constant flooding."

"For the past month and a half, my block has been flooded," said Tuwalleme Cabil.

Cabbil lives on Stansbury, located on the city's west side.

She said her block has been plagued with flooding for the past several years, but recently it's gotten so bad that it's become difficult to drive her car down the street. Cabbil said she feels stranded in her own home.

"We can't do anything, I don't get mail, I don't get Amazon packages, I don't get anything. All we can do is complain," she said.

"It was to the middle of the block and now it's to the end of the block," said Chris Whitfield, who runs a studio at the end of the block.

Whitfield said he hasn't been able to get to the building in over a week. He is calling on the city to figure out why the street is flooding constantly.

"Y'all got to get out here and take care of y'all job...y'all responsibility, you get paid to do this - you got to do your job it's as simple as that," Whitfield said.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) has been doing something about it. Crews were dispatched to the site early Tuesday afternoon to pump the water from the street and into a manhole a block over.

"We can't keep pumping it to the next field, they need to come fix the problem because it's a problem," Cabill said.

A representative from the DWSD said the city is in the process of surveying the site to figure out if there are any blockages in the drains.

The city believes debris from a nearby business may have caused a blockage in the drains.