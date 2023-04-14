Detroit Renaissance High School honors its national chess champions

(CBS DETROIT) - Thirteen Detroit high schoolers are getting the recognition they deserve after bringing home the gold last month.

On Friday, Detroit Renaissance High School celebrated its national championship-winning chess team with a ceremony in the school's gym.

More than 400 students and 67 teams competed for the title in the under 800 category at the U.S. Chess Federation National High School Championship in Washington, D.C.

Renaissance came in eighth place in last year's competition.

The school's principal says the extra work the students put in leading up to this year's competition is what got them over the top.