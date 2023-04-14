Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit Renaissance High School honors its national chess champions

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit Renaissance High School honors its national chess champions
Detroit Renaissance High School honors its national chess champions 00:53

(CBS DETROIT) - Thirteen Detroit high schoolers are getting the recognition they deserve after bringing home the gold last month

On Friday, Detroit Renaissance High School celebrated its national championship-winning chess team with a ceremony in the school's gym. 

More than 400 students and 67 teams competed for the title in the under 800 category at the U.S. Chess Federation National High School Championship in Washington, D.C.   

Renaissance came in eighth place in last year's competition. 

The school's principal says the extra work the students put in leading up to this year's competition is what got them over the top.   

First published on April 14, 2023 / 6:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.