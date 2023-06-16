Detroit Regional LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates 10 years

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Regional LGBT Chamber of Commerce has a lot to celebrate.

Not only has the organization been around for 10 years now, but the group is also hosting its COLOURS Pride Award Gala Friday night and expanding its programming with the help of a new grant.

The chamber was founded in 2013 by Detroiter, Kevin Heard, and five other members. Its primary goal is to increase LGBTQ-certified businesses throughout the state and the city of Detroit.

"Anyone who opens a business can do it and can thrive in it," Kevin Heard said. "It's been 10 years, and we've been growing ever since.

"When someone wants to leave their corporate job, they have the tools, skills, and resources from our chamber to start their own business."

As the chamber celebrates 10 years, it's also gearing up for its gala to raise grant funds to better meet the financial needs of LGBTQ-owned and operated businesses.

"What I'm really excited about is we just got a grant from the new economy initiative," Heard said.

With this grant from the New Economy Initiative, the chamber plans to expand programming, launch a 12-week business accelerator cohort, and help more entrepreneurs in Metro Detroit thrive.

"We want to make sure everyone has a fair shot. And not necessarily a fair shot, an equitable shot," Heard said.