Detroit Red Wings bring losing streak into matchup with Buffalo Sabres

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 11, 2024

Detroit Red Wings (33-25-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-30-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE

The Detroit Red Wings look to end their five-game slide with a win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo has a 9-8-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 30-30-5 record overall. The Sabres have a 27-6-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Detroit is 33-25-6 overall with a 9-6-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Red Wings are ninth in the league with 260 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS

John-Jason Peterka has 20 goals and 17 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 23 goals and 31 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out (lower body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body), Michael Rasmussen: day to day (undisclosed).