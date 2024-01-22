Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars meet for out-of-conference matchup

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 22, 2024

Dallas Stars (27-13-6, third in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (24-17-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

The Detroit Red Wings face the Dallas Stars in a non-conference matchup.

Detroit has a 24-17-5 record overall and a 12-7-4 record in home games. The Red Wings are fourth in the league with 160 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Dallas is 13-5-4 in road games and 27-13-6 overall. The Stars are 25-6-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Stars won 6-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS

Dylan Larkin has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Red Wings. Robby Fabbri has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 19 goals and 23 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES

Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (upper body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body), Patrick Kane: out (lower body).

Stars: Mason Marchment: day to day (illness), Miro Heiskanen: out (lower body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).