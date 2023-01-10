Detroit ranks No. 6 among top 50 US cities for bed bugs

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit placed among the top ten cities for bed bugs, falling two spots from last year's report.

According to Orkin's Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, Detroit ranked No. 6 on the list this year.

Orkin, a company that provides pest control services, says the list is constructed based on data treatment data from metro areas where the company conducted the most bed bug treatments.

The data used to form this list is from Dec. 1, 2021, through Nov. 30, 2022.

Here are the top ten bed bug cities, according to Orkin:

Chicago New York Philadelphia Cleveland-Akron, OH Los Angeles Detroit Indianapolis Baltimore Washington, D.C. Columbus, OH

Other Michigan cities also made the list, with Grand Rapids ranking at No. 12, Flint at No. 21 and Lansing at No. 42.

The data used includes residential and commercial bed bug treatments.

"Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control. As people begin to ramp up their travel plans this year, it's important they know how to protect themselves through pest identification and proper control," said Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist. "Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended."

To view the full list and for tips on preventing bed bugs, visit here.