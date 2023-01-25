Detroit ranks among top cities with biggest homicide rate problems, study says

(CBS DETROIT) - As homicide rates have declined by about 7% in 45 of the country's most populated cities, WalletHub released a report on the cities with the biggest homicide problems.

Researchers compared 45 of the largest cities based on per capita homicides in Q4 2022 and per capita homicides in Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 and Q4 2020.

Detroit ranked No. 3 on the list of homicides per capita.

Here are the top ten cities with the biggest homicide rate problems:

Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD Detroit, MI Las Vegas, NV Kansas City, MO Chesapeake, VA Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Jacksonville, FL Denver, CO

The cities with the highest increase in homicides per capita for Q4 2022 vs Q4 2021 are Atlanta, Kansas City, Chesapeake, Detroit and Jacksonville.

In addition to this, the study found democratic (blue) cities have a higher increase in homicide rates than republican (red) cities.

