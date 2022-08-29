Detroit public schools students to undergo active shooter training, increased security

(CBS DETROIT) - Children are society's most vulnerable group, and as parents drop their kids off to class, they want to trust that students are safe.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says safety concerns are evident and valid.

"You can't ignore the increase in mass shootings," Vitti said.

"The incidents that have even happened in schools. Fortunately for us, that hasn't impacted DPSCD, 80% of our schools have metal detectors. Schools have the opportunity to engage faculty, staff, students, families on whether they want a metal detector or not."

Aside from metal detectors, Vitti says students can expect to see increased security measures.

"This year all of our students will be wearing ids," Vitti explained.

"Most schools you can't enter without a buzzer, as you saw here. You either need a card from an id card of an employee or you'll be checked at the door. One single entry and exit door for all schools."

In the next two weeks, DPSCD students will also undergo active shooter training.

Vitti says it's a reality that's taking priority, following the tragedies in Oxford and Uvalde, Texas.

"Every drill that we do will be put online as far as the date and the school that took place," he said.

"We're going to do parent meetings this week or next week to go over the safety protocols so families know what we're doing differently. All of our neighborhood high schools, along with our three examine large high schools -- Cass, King and Renaissance -- have a police officer assigned to the school."

Vitti says drill practices have been in the works since last year.

School administrators say it's a new method that's imperative for prevention.

"Students know one another, and they know if someone is angry, someone's alienated," Vitti said.

"Those warning signs go up and we just have to be very sensitive and be very transparent and honest when those situations are happening and provide the right intervention."