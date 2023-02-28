Detroit Public Schools shows strong graduation rate improvement

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District showed a strong improvement in high school graduation rates for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) released a report on the high school graduation rates, which showed DPSCD's rates increased by 6.5 percentage points from 64.5% to 71.1%.

The graduation rates in Detroit outpaced Michigan's, which improved to 81%.

"The improvement in graduation rates is a testament to our continued commitment to improve the high school experience for our students. Although we still have a lot of work to do in this area, I am proud of the strategic and intentional work of our high school district team, high school principals, and their staffs. The course recovery work, especially as a product of the pandemic, has been grueling for staff and students, but everyone refused to make excuses and our students benefited by graduating in four years. DPSCD's stock is rising and will continue to rise in this post-pandemic period and our students will be the most rewarded due to that improvement," said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, DPSCD.

In addition, DPSCD's dropout rate declined from 14.5% to 13.8%, while the state's dropout rate increased from 7.7% to 8.2%.

The report shows graduation rates increased in 20 out of the 23 high schools in Detroit. The following schools showed the biggest improvement:

West Side Academy: +25.6 % Points

Mumford High School: +21.1 % Points

Denby High School: +16.2 % Points

Central High School: +15.2 % Points

Academy of the Americas High School: +11.3 % Points

To see the graduation rate for each Detroit high school for the 2021-2022 school year, visit here.