Detroit public schools experiencing food shortages due to driver strike

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Public Schools Community District is experiencing a food shortage, leaving students with fewer options.

US Foods, the school district's main food distributor, has run into a significant disruption in services due to union drivers striking, DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said in a message to family, students and staff.

"The District is actively engaging alternative national, state, and local food vendors to continue to provide basic meals for students throughout this disruption of the food supply," said Vitti in the statement.

Breakfast and lunch will still be provided to the students, but there will be fewer menu options and food choices until the strike ends.

"We expect and hope for regular food access for meals within the next two weeks," said Vitti. "To be clear, all schools and all students will still be provided daily breakfast and lunch through a variety of different food choices until the District's food supply chain is reestablished."