Detroit public schools dismissing students early Thursday, Friday due to high temperatures

(CBS DETROIT) - Students at all Detroit Public Schools Community District schools will be released three hours early Thursday and Friday due to the expected high temperatures.

Schools will be dismissed three hours earlier based on the school's regular dismissal time on Thursday, June 1, and Friday, June 2.

Transportation will continue to be provided for arrival and dismissal on both days.

The district says all indoor afterschool activities are canceled. Outdoor middle school and high school athletic activities are permitted "based on the discretion of principals, athletic coordinators, and coaches."