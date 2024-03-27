Detroit public schools officer convicted of falsely reporting carjacking

Baltimore bridge collapse updates, state approves $3.5M QLine loan forgiveness and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit public school officer was found guilty of fake reporting a carjacking in 2021.

Dajuan Dickerson, 33, was charged and convicted of false report of a felony and lying to a peace officer on Wednesday. Dickerson will be sentenced on April 24.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Dickerson reported a carjacking of his vehicle on March 7, 2021, at a church in the 14100 block of Evergreen Road. However, an investigation found no evidence of a carjacking.

Dickerson was charged two months later, on May 14.