Detroit Proud: Around Town - 4/10 & 4/11

From an awards show to a bluegrass music festival (and everything in between) – see what's happening this weekend with Detroit Proud: Around Town…

Failed Flowers / Emily Jane Powers / Lawnmower

Friday, April 10th / 8pm / UFO Factory, Detroit, MI

A new blown-out indie pop band from Ann Arbor, Failed Flowers will be performing some of their sweet melodies and catchy lyrics this Friday at the UFO Factory in Detroit. They'll play alongside another Michigan native, Emily Jane Powers, and her indie pop band from Chicago. Also taking the stage that night is Lawnmower, an alternative punk-pop band from parts of Fenton, Ferndale, and Ypsilanti. This is a FREE show! Find more information here!

24th Annual Detroit Music Awards

Friday, April 10th / 7pm / The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, MI

The 24th annual Detroit Music Awards will take place this Friday, honoring some of the best musicians and bands from Detroit. Expect to see them recognized in almost every category, from Best Americana Group or Artist...to Best Live Performance! Tickets are $20+ and doors open at 6pm! Find more information here!

2015 Gardenia Bluegrass & Roots Festival

Friday, April 10th / 7:30pm / Royal Oak Farmers Market, Royal Oak, MI

Presented by Grand Circus Media, Liquid Events Detroit, & The Ark, Gardenia Bluegrass & Roots Festival is a one day bluegrass, roots, and folk music festival that has showcased some of the best national and regional Americana acts! This year's lineup features national acts Elephant Revival and Cornmeal. They will be supported by Detroit's own Frontier Ruckus, Lac La Belle, and Fauxgrass. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Find more information here!

Leaving Lifted / Nina & The Buffalo Riders / Bought Secondhand

Friday, April 10th / 7pm / The Token Lounge, Westland, MI

Truly one of a kind group, Leaving Lifted is a fresh mix of reggae-ska-rock originals that take influence from the roots of music. They'll be performing alongside psychedelic-rock group Nina & The Buffalo Riders and reggae-rock group Bought Secondhand this Friday night at The Token Lounge in Westland. Tickets are $10 at the door and this is an 18+ show! Find more information here!

Bring Out Your Dead / Jackstand / Finders Fee

Saturday, April 11th / 8pm / The Token Lounge, Westland, MI

Hardcore rockers Bring Out Your Dead will take the stage at The Token Lounge this Saturday night…their sound is raucous and they're ready to explode the stage! Also performing that night is Detroit's own Jackstand, who play that classic rock and roll – but with a twist. Tickets are $10 at the door and this is an 18+ show! Find more information here!

Detroit Proud Pick of the Week: The Luckouts / Boy Royal / Saturnine Hello / SCREW

Saturday, April 11th / 9pm / Paycheck's Lounge, Hamtramck, MI

Having just released their new CD, Pleasure & Pain, classic rock and roll band The Luckouts have been enjoying success on the U.K. airwaves and are ready to celebrate in their hometown. They will take the stage Saturday night alongside new Detroit indie-punk band Boy Royal, Toledo glam punk-rock band Saturnine Hello, and power punk-rock Detroit band SCREW. This is a FREE show! Find more information here!

C'mon…tell us! What are YOU doing this weekend?