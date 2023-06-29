Detroit program could turn vacant lots into solar farms to power municipal buildings

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is shifting to solar energy to power the city's public buildings. Neighborhoods could become the hosts of solar farms.

"The first part of my presentation is to convince you climate change is real. But if you walked through the smoke tonight, you probably don't need as much convincing," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan at Wednesday night's District 3 Charter-mandated community meeting.

Duggan said with the federal solar tax credit, solar power is as affordable as coal. Currently, the city is paying DTE $9 million a year to power city buildings.

"What if we could spend $9 million a year and power these buildings with solar," said Duggan.

The city will be taking proposals to see the exact price, but Duggan expects solar costs to be competitive. He said they could build the solar farms on 250 acres in rural Michigan. But they could also build them within Detroit, in neighborhoods with vacant lots, illegal dumping, or blight.

"I want each community to decide for itself, 'Is this right for us?'"

Neighborhood associations and block clubs can apply to host the solar farms. If there is no block club in the neighborhood, groups of five neighbors can apply. Applying groups must be within 2,000 feet of the proposed neighborhood solar park.

If there are residents who have to move to make room for the solar park, the city will pay renters 18 months of free rent once they relocate to a comparable house nearby. The city will pay vacant lot owners and landlords fair market value, and pay homeowners double the fair market value.

Applying groups must prove substantial support among residents and have 10 to 50 acres to work with. Groups can also be paired with a nonprofit or solar energy expert to help create their plan.

For each acre of solar park, that neighborhood will be given $25,000 to be used for community benefit. The money could be used for parks, residents' solar power for their own homes, home improvements, etc.

Duggan said if neighborhoods are interested, they can build all 250 acres of the solar parks in Detroit. If none are interested, they will build them in rural Michigan,

Groups interested in hosting a solar farm can apply beginning July 1. Applications close on Oct. 2. To express interest and schedule mentorship, complete this form.