Detroit priest accused of using girl's hair as floss during church exhibit

(CBS DETROIT) - A priest from Detroit is facing a misdemeanor battery charge regarding alleged behavior in November toward a 13-year-old girl in Joliet, Illinois.

The priest, identified as Carlos Martins, 50, was taken into custody Monday, and released on a notice to appear, according to a press release from the Joliet (Illinois) Police Department detailing the charge and circumstances.

Carlos Martins of Detroit, in photo provided by law enforcement. Joliet (Illinois) Police Department

The report was made on the afternoon of Nov. 21, 2024, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Joliet. The church hosted an exhibition and Mass that day in conjunction with a national Tour of the Relics of St. Jude the Apostle, and Martins represented the tour.

During the time when public visits took place, "a priest had allegedly approached a 13-year-old female standing in line to view the relic of St. Jude and asked her about her hair," the press release said. "It was determined that at this point, it is suspected the priest proceeded to grab the victim's hair and made a flossing motion with her hair in his mouth. It was reported to Officers that after the victim had sat down, the priest sat behind her and made a growling noise."

Detectives submitted their findings to the Will County State's Attorney's office; which has since approved a charge of misdemeanor battery.

Martins' status with the Archdiocese of Detroit is listed as "temporarily removed."

A hearing on this case is scheduled for Feb. 24 in Will County Circuit Court in Joliet.