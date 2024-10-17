Detroit prepares for busy day with Free Press Marathon expo, Trump campaign rally

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual kickoff event for the Detroit Free Press Marathon is competing against a political rally for former President Donald Trump, which could cause traffic issues for Friday commuters.

"They won't need to go through any security protocols to get in and navigate our expo," Aaron Velthoven, the vice president and race director for the marathon, said on Thursday.

However, Velthoven said the marathon wasn't alerted until 48 hours before that the rally at Huntington Place would be starting as their Health Fair and Expo was wrapping up. He did tell CBS News Detroit that they were able to pivot and relocate within the convention center.

"Everything should be smooth," Velthoven said. "But they might want to give a few extra minutes to get around just in case."

The marathon brought over $28 million to the City of Detroit last year and is expected to break records, including the race record of selling out two months ahead of the starting line. Organizers said there are over 26,000 racers this year, with all 50 states represented and over 40 international competitors.

"Our primary job is to patrol and secure everyone who is in the community," Detroit Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said when asked about the two events colliding. "We are able to control and secure those visits that take place."

The exact route of the former president's motorcade hasn't been released yet, but commuters should expect heavy traffic around downtown Detroit during rush hour on Friday.

Going into the weekend,, you can expect road closures to start popping up Saturday afternoon and to remain until the last runner crosses the finish line on Sunday.