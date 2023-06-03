Detroit post office to be named after Rosa Parks

(CBS DETROIT) - A post office in Detroit will be designated as the Rosa Louise McCauley Parks Post Office.

The U.S. Postal Service will hold a dedication ceremony on Monday, June 5, for the Grand River Station (4744 Grand River Ave.) The building sits about a block away from Rosa Parks Boulevard.

This comes less than a year after President Joe Biden signed into law to designate the building after Parks. The bill was sponsored by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

"It is an incredible honor to recognize Mother Rosa Louise McCauley Parks with a renaming of the Grand River Post Office here at home in Detroit. I thank President Biden, our Michigan Delegation, USPS Michigan 1 and the McCauley & Parks family for their support in the introduction and passage of this bill," Tlaib said in a statement. "May this dedication and ceremony serve as a continual reminder of the lasting impact Mother Rosa Louise McCauley Parks made on Detroit and our district's history and may we continue to honor her legacy as the mother of the civil rights movement."