Detroit police: Woman in her 20s fatally shot while sitting in car

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman in her 20s was killed overnight while inside her car in Detroit, police said. 

The incident happened at about 12:28 a.m. Thursday in the 19400 block of Binder Street. 

Police say a woman in her 20s was sitting inside her vehicle when an unknown suspect shot her. 

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on July 13, 2023 / 11:00 AM

