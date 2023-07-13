Detroit police: Woman in her 20s fatally shot while sitting in car
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman in her 20s was killed overnight while inside her car in Detroit, police said.
The incident happened at about 12:28 a.m. Thursday in the 19400 block of Binder Street.
Police say a woman in her 20s was sitting inside her vehicle when an unknown suspect shot her.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
No other information has been released at this time.
