Detroit police traffic blitz operation in full force starting Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - If you live on Detroit's west side, there's a good chance you'll see police stepping up patrols to crack down on traffic violations starting on Friday.

Last year, Detroit police said an alarming 1900 traffic accidents took place in the 12th precinct, which prompted the department to ramp up patrols.

"We're going to be enforcing speeding, running red lights, aggressive driving, and distracted driving," said DPD Captain Phillip Rodriguez of the 12th precinct.

Rodriguez says he has received countless complaints from residents and organizations involving hazardous driving on Detroit's west side.

"They fly up and down Meyers Road, everywhere…you just, you hate to drive," said Detroit resident Loletia.

Detroit police are now taking action.

"It's a big concern for the safety of our community. Not only the residents that live in the 12th precinct, but those that are visiting and work in the 12th precinct," Rodriguez said.

Drivers on Schaefer, Wyoming, McNichols, Six Mile and Seven Mile roads will soon see Wayne County Sheriff and Detroit police patrols in high gear.

"We're going to utilize undercover surveillance cars, we're going to set up seatbelt zone infraction areas where I'll have officers staged to look for seatbelt violations, we're going to have our radar units deployed to address speeding, and then we're going to have officers who are proactively patrolling in marked units," said Rodriguez.

"We want to provide safety measures in hope that you realize the conduct that you're conducting is detrimental to safety within the citizens of the city of Detroit and the surrounding areas."

Rodriguez says this initiative is not just to hand out tickets, but an opportunity to educate drivers.

The bi-weekly operation will start Friday, Jan. 31, and runs through the end of April.