Detroit police ask for public's help in finding Telegraph burglary suspect

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect related to a Nov. 25 break-in.

The break-in happened around 11 p.m. in the 18900 block of Telegraph.

The suspect used a wooden object to smash the bay door of the oil change business, stealing tools and money, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen walking south on Telegraph, according to authorities.

Detroit Police Department

The suspect is described by police as a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jacket, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or visit DetroitRewards.TV.