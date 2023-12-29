Detroit police search for suspects in November robbery; victims sprayed with unknown chemical

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for several suspects who were involved in a robbery last month in which two victims were sprayed in the face with an unknown chemical.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, in the 10000 block of Greenfield Road.

Police say two male suspects and five female suspects entered the store and took several items.

When two victims tried to confront the suspects as they were leaving with the items, one of the suspects sprayed both of them in their eyes with an unknown chemical.

According to the Detroit Police Department, three of the female suspects were wearing black clothes with white stripes on the pants, and each was wearing a different colored pair of Croc shoes (pink, white and black).

A fourth female suspect was wearing a beige jacket, black pants and black shoes during the robbery, and a fifth female suspect was wearing an orange coat, black pants with white stripes and yellow boots.

In addition, police say one male suspect was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and black shoes and a second male suspect was wearing a blue jacket with an orange hood, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or to submit an online tip at DetroitRewards.tv.