Detroit police searching for armed carjacking suspect

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in the search for a carjacking suspect who was armed with a long gun.

The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at a gas station in the 20000 block of W. 7 Mile Road.

Police say the suspect approached a 31-year-old woman as she was heading to her vehicle. The suspect, armed with a long gun, demanded her keys.

He then got into her 2013 Chevrolet Cruze and left the gas station. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and afro hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, ripped blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or submit a tip online at DetroitRewards.tv