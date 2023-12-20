Detroit police looking for suspect accused of assaulting a person at a gas station
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for an alleged assault and battery that happened the morning of Dec.7.
The assault took place at a gas station at 2010 E Jefferson, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
