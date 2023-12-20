Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police looking for suspect accused of assaulting a person at a gas station

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023 04:03

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for an alleged assault and battery that happened the morning of Dec.7. 

The assault took place at a gas station at 2010 E Jefferson, police said. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.  

First published on December 20, 2023 / 1:04 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.